By DERICK LUVEGA

More by this Author

By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Friday reached out to Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, asking him to join forces with the newly formed Jubilee Party and support his presidential bid in 2022.

Speaking in Mr Mudavadi’s Vihiga County backyard, Mr Ruto said he strongly supported the candidature of Mr Mudavadi and that of Mr Raila Odinga in 2007, and noted that it was time for the ANC leader to return the favour.

“Let President Uhuru Kenyatta finish his term then I will talk to Mr Mudavadi,” said Mr Ruto.

He asked Vihiga residents to help him reach out to the former deputy premier, saying there was room for the western Kenya region in Jubilee.

Mr Mudavadi is on record as saying he will not join Jubilee and stressed he is only keen on popularising ANC.

Mr Ruto said the Jubilee laptop programme was delayed because some schools were not connected to electricity.

“We also had to train teachers on how to use laptops, connect schools with electricity and fit the gadgets with content. All Standard One pupils will now have the laptops by next year,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, Hamisi MP Charles Gimose and his Ikolomani counterpart, Mr Ben Shinali.

Western region will this weekend play host to a number of political activities, as key leaders from Jubilee, ANC and Ford Kenya, an affiliate of Cord, hit the campaign trail in Kakamega and Bungoma counties.

Mr Ruto, who presided over a church fundraiser in Vihiga on Friday evening, is expected to kick off his campaigns at a funds drive in Likuyani constituency in Kakamega County, before heading to Moi’s Bridge, Tongaren and Sinoko in Webuye East constituency.

Key Jubilee pointmen from western Kenya have for the last three weeks kept a low profile after the launch of the party by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Mr Ruto.

Bungoma Governor Kenneth Lusaka said he had spent the week visiting different parts of the county to engage people in development issues.

Mr Mudavadi will concentrate his campaigns in Mumias East constituency, the backyard of MP Benjamin Washiali, who is a Jubilee pointman in Kakamega County.

The ANC western region coordinator, Mr David Malala, said the former deputy prime minister would hold rallies in the three wards in Mumias East.