By PIUS MAUNDU

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Wednesday took the voter registration campaign to Makueni County, where he urged residents to ditch the National Super Alliance (Nasa).

The Deputy President said available numbers of registered voters already favoured the Jubilee Party and therefore the party stood high chances of beating Nasa in the August 8 polls.

Mr Ruto said the Jubilee administration had undertaken mega development projects.

He hit out at the opposition, claiming that its leaders lacked vision and had not even identified a presidential candidate.

Speaking at Kambu, the Deputy President chided Nasa leaders Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetang’ula and Musalia Mudavadi, saying they "have nothing to show for the many years they were in public service”.

Deputy President William Ruto inspecting the progress of the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway project in Mtito Andei, Makueni County, on February 8, 2017. PHOTO | DPPS

Mr Ruto met local leaders meeting in Mtito Andei and later addressed residents at several rallies in the county.

He also assured residents that the government had not ignored Ukambani.

"We have not sidelined the Kamba community," said Mr Ruto in an apparent response to reported disquiet among locals following a delay in the construction of the Kibwezi-Kitui road that President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned in December last year.

Among the government projects that the Deputy President said Jubilee deserves credit for are rural electrification and the Mombasa-Nairobi standard gauge railway.

"To continue enjoying these and more development, you need to register to vote and vote in President Uhuru Kenyatta in August," he said.

He said the government would start distributing 10,000 bags of assorted relief foods every month to hunger-stricken residents of Makueni County.

"As a long-term measure to fight hunger in this region, however, the government is building the Thwake Dam that will provide water for irrigation in Makueni, Kitui, and Machakos counties," he said.

Civil work on the multibillion-shilling project at the confluence of Thwake and Athi rivers would start next month, he said.

The Deputy President was accompanied by Kenya Medical Training College chairman Philip Kaloki, Sports Kenya chairman Fred Muteti, and Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko.