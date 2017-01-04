By DPPS

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to stop politicising the choice of the new Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission officials by the selection panel.

Addressing a delegation of leaders from Lugari, Malava and Likuyani constituencies in Kakamega County at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu County, the Deputy President said some leaders were reading politics in every step taken to reform the IEBC.

Mr Ruto said leaders should stop looking at the new commissioners from a tribal perspective but as professionals.

He said it was unfortunate that some leaders were now questioning the choice of Mr Wafula Chebukati as the IEBC chairman simply because he comes from the same county— Trans Nzoia — as IEBC chief executive officer Ezra Chiloba.

He said despite the process of appointment involving the Opposition, some leaders had made an about-turn and started questioning the choice.

Mr Ruto said the appointment of Mr Chebukati did not affect Mr Chiloba’s position in the commission as alleged by some politicians.

He said Mr Chebukaiti and Mr Chiloba were not given the opportunity to serve because they come from western Kenya, but because they are professionals and up to the task.

POLITICAL FUTURE

The Deputy President told people of western Kenya to “stop gambling with your political future”, urging them to join Jubilee as it was assured of victory come August elections.

He said Jubilee was committed to forming an all-inclusive government to serve Kenyans.

He praised New Ford Kenya, which dissolved like the URP and TNA to join Jubilee Party.

Malava MP Malulu Injendi, who led the delegation, said the Luhya community was ready to work with the Jubilee administration, as he was optimistic that it would win the coming elections.

The MP said Kenyans should read the writing on the wall and come to terms with the fact that “Jubilee will win the elections going by the development projects it has initiated across the country”.

He said he would campaign for Jubilee Party.