By MAURICE KALUOCH

The Orange Democratic Movement has threatened to go to court to compel Deputy President William Ruto disclose the source of millions of shillings he contributes in harambees.

This is after reports indicated that Mr Ruto donated Sh18 million in two days.

ODM Chairman John Mbadi and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma on Sunday said the law dictated that a public officer discloses the source of his funds.

The leaders faulted the DP for presiding over harambees in schools, saying it went against a May directive by Education CS Fred Matiang’i.

“Where does he get all that money? Unless he picks it from parastatals,” Mr Mbadi said.

He added that Mr Ruto was violating regulations on the use of public resources.

“The Constitution allows citizens to seek such information,” he said.

On Friday, Mr Ruto reportedly contributed Sh7 million to two schools in Kisii and Vihiga counties.

He donated Sh11 million to schools in Bungoma and Kakamega the following day.

Mr Mbadi said Dr Matiang’i banned social activities in schools as a way of curbing examination cheating.

The ODM boss and Mr Kaluma separately asked Dr Matiang’i to clarify his order.

“The CS should tell Kenyans if the directive only applies to those in the opposition,” Mr Mbadi said.

“Recently, fundraisers in aid of two leading Nyanza secondary schools were switched to Tom Mboya Labour College and Rawinji chief’s camp because education officials insisted that the Matiang’i policy must be adhered to.”

Mr Kaluma accused the Jubilee administration of selective application of laws and policies.

“This is a government of impunity and which believes that it can use laws and orders against competitors,” he said.

Mr Ruto was at Malinda Secondary School in Vihiga County.

On Saturday, he presided over fundraisers at St Peter’s Mathine Secondary School in Kakamega, Tongaren Mixed, Milo Boys and Sinoko secondary schools in Bungoma County.