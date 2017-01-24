Ruto takes campaign and voter registration call to Trans Nzoia

During the tour, a number of youths jeered at Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen at Kiminini market after he alleged that the formation of Nasa is signalling the political death of Ford-Kenya.

Mr Ruto, who traversed the region, also directed County Commissioner Anne Gakuria to ensure the more than 100,000 locals with no national identity cards are issued with the document immediately.

By PHILIP BWAYO

Deputy President William Ruto pitched tent in Ford Kenya’s home turf of Trans Nzoia on Tuesday where he rallied residents to turn out in large numbers to enlist as voters in the ongoing mass registration.

“I am directing that the issuance of identity cards be fast-tracked to ensure that new applicants get their cards within three days to enable them be enlisted as voters,” the DP said at Kitalale.

He also urged locals to overwhelmingly vote for Jubilee to ensure the party beats the opposition hands down in the August General Election to avoid legal contests on presidential results.

However, Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa told the DP: “You are welcome to tour this region on a development agenda, but be rest assured that this is a Ford-Kenya zone. We will win majority of the seats at the polls.”

“Ford Kenya supporters should not be duped to support Nasa yet its formation has already send signals of Senator Moses Wetang’ula being alienated in favour of Musalia Mudavadi,” he said.