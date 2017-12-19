By ZEPHANIA UBWANI

ARUSHA

The East African Legislative Assembly on Tuesday finally picked a new speaker in a tense election boycotted by Tanzania and Burundi.

Mr Martin Ngoga, a member of the regional Parliament from Rwanda, garnered 33 votes against three by his closest competitor Leontine Nzeyimana from Burundi.

Members who were in the assembly finally pushed for the election of the speaker after two Tanzanian lawmakers protested over a decision to have their country withdraw its candidate, Mr Adam Kimbisa, from the race.

The MPs, led by the outspoken Suzan Nakauki and Fred Mbidde Mukasa, both from Uganda, asked fellow lawmakers from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan and their country to proceed with the vote despite a boycott by Tanzania and Burundi.

VOTING

It was after 5pm that members in the House finally reached consensus that a new speaker should be elected.

There were only two Tanzanian legislators in the chamber, Dr Ngwaru Maghembe and Dr Abdullah Makame, and one from Burundi, when the decision was reached despite their opposition.

During the first round of votes pitting the three candidates, Mr Ngoga, the former prosecutor-general of Rwanda, led the pack with 35 votes against one for Ms Nzeyimana and none for Mr Alhaj Kimbisa, the Tanzanian candidate.

All the 18 MPs from Tanzania and Burundi abstained.

Mr Kenneth Madette, the clerk of the Assembly, ordered that the second round should involve the first two winners as per the Eala Rules of Procedure.

The second vote confirmed Mr Ngoga as the fifth speaker of the regional assembly, replacing Mr Daniel Kidega from Uganda.