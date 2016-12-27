By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are has announced his bid to vie for the presidency in next year’s elections with hopes of defeating President Uhuru Kenyatta and other candidates for the seat.

Senator Mong’are, said on Tuesday in Nairobi, that he was the best suited candidate to lead the country with the slogan “We want our country back”.

The legislator, however, did not announce his party of choice on whose ticket he will seek the presidency.

Mr Mong’are, however, said that he will pick one of the parties under the Forum Coalition Parties.

The coalition, according to him, is a registered political party and has members from Mwangaza Party, People Party of Kenya, Sisi kwa Sisi, Kenya Social Congress and National Vision Party among others.

Mr Mong’are said that if elected, he will save the country from tribal politics and corruption.

Morality lessons will be taught in schools so that children appreciate patriotism and to embrace nationalism to end tribalism, he said.

To fight corruption, Mr Mong’are will have an asset register where every Kenyan who attains the age of 18, records all their assets which will be accessible to the public by the click of a button, he said.

Companies who do business with the government will also be required to have their information public and accessible to the public for transparency.

The Senator, said he will enhance Huduma Centres across the country so that information can be received easily and faster.

He lamented that Kenya does not have a foreign policy document that guides the relationship with other countries where Kenyans are suffering without the government intervening.

“You go to China where we have auctioned our country our people are in jails and we are doing nothing to help the helpless Kenyans; we lack proper foreign documented policies,” said Mr Mong`are.

He laughed off claims that he was a project of some politicians saying he was a man of means and does not need funding to launch his bid.

“I don’t give a damn on the big shots…my only competitor is Uhuru Kenyatta who has the girl that I want,” he said.

He added that he will be touring the whole country to popularise his manifesto as he seeks support.