By PIUS MAUNDU

More by this Author

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) presidential candidate Raila Odinga persuaded an ODM candidate for Kibwezi West Constituency seat in Makueni County to step down in support of someone else, an effort aimed at ending simmering tensions within the coalition in Ukambani.

Ms Seth Kakusye will now back Mr James Mbaluka, the Wiper Democratic Movement candidate.

Also in the race is incumbent Patrick Musimba.

AVOID CONFLICT

Mr Odinga made the announcement during a Nasa rally at Kibwezi shopping centre.

"Ms Kakusye will now back Mr Mbaluka," he said.

An ODM official, Ms Kakusye said that she decided to step down to reduce friction in Nasa.

Led by Mr Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka, they held rallies in Mtito Andei, Kambu, Kibwezi, Makindu, and Wote towns.

CORRUPTION

They called on the Kamba community to back Nasa.

"Kambas are better placed in Nasa," Mr Odinga said, emphasising that he will honour his decision to rule for only one term if he is elected.

Other leaders who were present include ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and Senator James Orengo (Siaya), who accused Jubilee of abetting corruption.

SGR POLITICS

Mr Odinga took credit for the Standard Gauge Railway project that President Uhuru Kenyatta launched last month, as well as other road projects in the county.

On his part, Mr Musyoka said if Nasa wins, the government would expand Mombasa Road to end road traffic accidents, sparking jubilation among the residents.

CONTEST FOR MACHAKOS

Nasa's visit to Ukambani comes in the wake of unhappiness from various quarters in the coalition over various matters.

For instance, Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama recently fell out with Wiper party over the outcome of the party's nomination for Machakos governorship ticket.

Mr Muthama was disgruntled after the county Deputy Governor Bernard Kiala lost to Wavinya Ndeti, the former Chama Cha Uzalendo party leader.

Mr Kiala later filed several petitions.

Thereafter, the senator cut ties with Wiper but pledged his support for Mr Odinga, something that did not go down well with local leaders.

UNFORTUNATE CANDIDATE

On Friday, Prof Kibwana told off Mr Muthama accusing him of engineering the recent woes facing Ms Ndeti.

Mr Musyoka reiterated that Ukambani residents should vote for Wiper candidates to enhance his value should Nasa win the general election.

Through out the rallies held in Kibwezi East Constituency, Ms Mbalu's challenger Mr Nicholas Mwilu, who is running on a Muungano Party ticket, was not allowed to address the crowd in unclear circumstances.

Thus, he did not attend the subsequent rallies.

ADDRESS PROBLEMS

In Wote Town, supporters of Prof Kibwana clashed with those of his challenger David Masika, the New Democrats party candidate.