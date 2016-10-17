Sonko records statement over ‘acting president’ remark

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has recorded a statement with the police on his remarks at a funeral that he was "acting President", Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet said on Monday.

Mr Boinnet said the senator’s file will now be presented to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Keriako Tobiko for action.

Mr Tobiko had on Saturday ordered Mr Boinnet to question Mr Sonko after the senator declared himself acting president during a funeral in Machakos County on Friday.

“Pursuant to Article 157(4) of the Constitution, I direct you to conduct urgent investigations into the said conduct and utterances, have Hon Sonko interrogated . . . and urgently forward the file to this office for appropriate action,” Mr Tobiko said in his letter to Mr Boinnet.

The IG on Monday told Nation.co.ke by phone that the senator had appeared before the police.

“Hiyo maneno tumemalizana kitambo. Ameandika statement yake (We have already cleared with him),” Mr Boinnet said.

But the IG did not say when and where the senator appeared for interrogation and when the file will be forwarded to the DPP.

'TREASONOUS' REMARKS

On Friday, the senator uttered what some lawyers have called treasonous remarks during the burial of former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti’s husband.

“President Uhuru is in Togo; Deputy President William Ruto is in France. I am number three in command, politically, influence-wise and socially. I am now the acting president of the Republic of Kenya,” he told mourners in videos captured by various media houses and which have been circulating online.

When video clips of the remarks started circulating online, social media observers using the hashtag #GrowUpSonko immediately pointed out two things.

One, at the time he spoke, Deputy President William Ruto was actually in the country.

Two, the senator is not legally the third in command. That authority of coming next after the President and the deputy is bestowed on the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The current holder of that office, Justin Muturi, was also in the country when Mr Sonko made his remarks.

SONKO TARGETS MEDIA

Mr Sonko has since said his remarks were "edited" by media houses.

“I hereby clarify that my utterances were altered in the edited clip to depict my social, political and influence-based position, as challenging presidency. I uphold my sworn oath to respect the Presidency and urge my fellow political leaders, regardless of their divide, to respect the same,” the senator said in a statement, also posted on his Facebook page.

On Saturday, social media outlets were awash with comments berating the senator for his actions, with lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi saying Mr Sonko's actions amounted to treason.

“When Sonko says he is acting president of the Republic of Kenya and that is legally false...he commits treason...wapi IG na DPP (where is the Inspector-General and the DPP?” the lawyer asked on Twitter, tweeting as @ahmednasirlaw.

But in his statement, Senator Sonko said the DPP’s move to order his interrogation was an “act of incompetency.”

“I am saddened by the fact that Keriako was reacting to his declaration which was propelled by dubious claims which his office ought to have thoroughly investigated. It's a shame that the DPP would be influenced to act on such claims,” Senator Sonko said.