By ANGELA OKETCH

The State House spokesperson has rebuked Cord leader Raila Odinga for downplaying summits held at the President's official residence in Nairobi, saying he should instead focus more on the agenda of the meetings.

Speaking at the Kisumu State Lodge on Sunday, Manoah Esipisu said the fact that Mr Odinga acknowledges the meetings is an indication they are doing something positive.

“We are not reporting blue prints but facts. He should pay attention,” the spokesman said at a press briefing.

He added that President Kenyatta uses the summits to gauge the progress of various ministries and learn how to seal gaps.

“When things are right, they criticise, when they are wrong, they still do it. What do they want?” he asked.

Last month, Mr Odinga said that Jubilee leaders were meeting at State House weekly to discuss how to win the 2017 General Election at the expense of initiating development.

But Mr Esipisu said the summits are relevant because they focus on problems and issues that affect the county and find solutions.

The conventions to be hosted at State House in Nairobi include one on governance and accountability, which will be followed by one on innovations and ICT on October 31.

“We certainly look forward to hosting a summit here on the grounds of State Lodge Kisumu in the near future,” he said.

At the same time, he steered clear of discussing the financial and labour relations troubles at Kenya Airways, saying they are sensitive issues and should be considered so.

AFRICAN UNION MATTER

The airline has posted billions in losses in recent years, has been rocked by flight delays and cancellations because of a go-slow by its contracted staff, and its pilots are threatening to go on strike.

“Some of you have persistently pursued this subject over the past week. As you know, Kenya Airways is a listed company so its material matters cannot be [the] subject of discussion at news conferences,” he said.

Mr Esipisu added that aside from President Kenyatta's visit to Togo to attend African Union (AU) talks, he is also lobbying other leaders to support Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for chairperson of the AU Commission.

“The AU Summit in Togo also offered an early opportunity for the President to commence the campaign for Kenya’s candidature for the position of the chairperson of the African Union Commission, in the person of Ambassador Amina Mohamed,” he said.

The conference in Togo focused on maritime security, safety and development.