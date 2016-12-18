By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

More by this Author

By DICKSON MWITI

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto has told the Opposition to stop issuing threats to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as it is protected by the law.

Mr Ruto said the commission should be allowed to perform its duties without interference.

He also said it is neither answerable to Jubilee Party or the Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (Cord) because it is autonomous.

"The opposition should be prepared to compete with us in next year’s elections.

"They should make a choice whether they want to be staff or managers of IEBC or else leave the commission to carry out its mandate.

"You cannot be a referee in your own game and also be in the field,” Mr Ruto said, adding that the agency is run by qualified individuals.

He spoke in Igembe North constituency where he addressed rallies in Mutuati, Laare and Maili Tatu towns.

Cord has accused the commission of planning to rig the elections and questioned the selection of KPMG to audit the voters register.

The DP urged the Meru community to rally behind the Jubilee Party and outgrow tribalism.

"Jubilee Party is the best bet in uniting the whole country. We need to unite Kenyans and we should all speak in one voice," he said.

Igembe South MP Mithika Linturi told the residents to support Jubilee in the 2017 elections and not the Meru Governor Peter Munya's-led Party of National Unity .

“The Party of National Unity is an opposition party. You should avoid it by all means,” Mr Linturi said at Laare market.