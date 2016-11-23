By JOHN NGIRACHU

A member of the Public Accounts Committee now wants a Jubilee senator and an aide of Deputy President William Ruto to appear before the team over the National Youth Service scandal.

Suba MP John Mbadi said Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s public responses to the information submitted to the committee have caused more confusion and raised concerns requiring deeper interrogation.

Mr Mbadi wrote to committee chairman Nicolas Gumbo, who last week said the committee would make a decision on whether Mr Murkomen and the DP’s aide, Mr Farouk Kibet, would be summoned after looking at their written submissions. Mr Murkomen and Mr Kibet are reported to have received money from individuals whose companies did business with the youth service.

Mr Kibet is said to have received Sh1.5 million from Mr Ben Gethi, who has been charged in connection with the scandal, while Mr Murkomen’s law firm is said to have received Sh15 million from Out of the Box Solutions Limited, which was contracted by the State Department of Planning but paid out of NYS accounts.

MOST POWERFUL COMMITTEES

“There is no justification for leaving out Senator Murkomen, who seems to know a lot, and Kibet, who evidence before the committee indicates not only received money from individuals under investigation but also had a lot of contacts with the individuals in question,” said Mr Mbadi in his letter.

He expressed concern that the committee, one of Parliament’s most powerful committees, risks losing its respect and dignity by virtue of its mandate and its report would lack credibility if it is seen to be shielding some witnesses from interrogation.

“For the committee to come out as neutral, objective and fair in the whole saga, everybody who is adversely mentioned (should) get similar and equal treatment including being asked to appear before the committee without exceptions,” said Mr Mbadi.

He said the “popular interest” in the matter requires that those adversely mentioned appear before the committee.