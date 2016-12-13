Togo affirms support for Amina’s bid for AU post

By PSCU

Togo will support the election of Kenya’s Foreign Affairs cabinet secretary as chairperson of Africa Union Commission.

Speaking in Nairobi, President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe said his administration’s October decision to support Kenya’s candidate still remains unchanged.

President Gnassingbe – who has been in the country for an official visit – expressed confidence that Kenya’s candidate will clinch the top AU position during the elections slated for January 2017.

The Togolese President first declared his support to Ms Mohamed’s candidature in October when President Uhuru Kenyatta visited Lome to attend the African Union Maritime Security Summit.

“I can promise that we will do whatever we can to support Kenya’s candidate for AUC chairperson position. I know your vision and I am sure that if the Kenyan candidate is at the head of the commission, it will be good for Africa,” the Togolese President said.

President Gnassingbe – accompanied by his host President Kenyatta – was addressing the press at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he inspected a colourful guard of honour before his departure at the end of his visit that saw him attend this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The Togolese President commended President Kenyatta’s leadership in the war against terrorism.

“I want to commend you Mr President because under your leadership, Kenya has been able to defeat terrorist groups. We are still struggling with the vice in our region but we believe we will eventually solve that problem,” President Gnassingbe said.

President Kenyatta commended President Gnassingbe for honouring the invitation to attend the Jamhuri Day celebrations as a special guest, saying the visit sets in motion the strengthening of the renewed bonds of friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Togo.