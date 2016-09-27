Tribunal allows PNU to hold delegates conference

Tuesday September 27 2016

Meru Governor Peter Munya, who was present in court when the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal extended orders stopping the merger between PNU and the Jubilee Party on September 27, 2016. Mr Munya opposes the merger. FILE PHOTO | PHOEBE OKAL | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

By MAUREEN KAKAH
The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has extended orders stopping the merger between PNU and the Jubilee Party (JP).

The tribunal has in the meantime allowed PNU to hold its annual delegates conference, set for October 28.

The tribunal had last week barred Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u from declaring PNU and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s JP as merged.

The merger dispute was taken before the tribunal by party Secretary-General John Okemwa Anunda.

Meru Governor Peter Munya was present in court during the mention of the case Tuesday.

The tribunal will hear the dispute on October 6.