Tribunal allows PNU to hold delegates conference

By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has extended orders stopping the merger between PNU and the Jubilee Party (JP).

The tribunal has in the meantime allowed PNU to hold its annual delegates conference, set for October 28.

The tribunal had last week barred Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u from declaring PNU and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s JP as merged.

The merger dispute was taken before the tribunal by party Secretary-General John Okemwa Anunda.

Meru Governor Peter Munya was present in court during the mention of the case Tuesday.