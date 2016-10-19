Uhuru's 'surrender' on corruption is disheartening - Kalonzo

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday evening termed as disheartening the state of helplessness President Uhuru Kenyatta showed in the fight against corruption.

Mr Musyoka said that if the President gives up, the fight against the vice will be defeated.

“The government has literally [thrown up] their hands in the fight against graft. It is now become a blame game and everyone is pointing fingers at the other,” Mr Musyoka said at a dinner to celebrate his continental humanitarian award.

“Now, when we blame everyone, when will we move on as a nation yet corruption is impacting on all our lives?”

President Kenyatta, during a State House summit on anti-corruption and accountability, furiously ranted about his frustrations in the fight against graft.

“As president, if there is one issue that has frustrated me, it is this issue. And I will say why. Because the pressure is on me.

"Show me any one administration since independence that has taken action on corruption like I have done. I have removed everybody. I have done my part, at great expense also, political, by asking these guys to step aside,” President Kenyatta said.

He continued: “I have taken the actions that I can take, within the Constitution. When we sit down, and I challenge all the agencies here, they say we don’t have the resources, we don’t have this and that. I challenge them here to stand up and say we have been denied the resources we need.

'NOT INSPIRING'

Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi has also dismissed President Kenyatta's remarks.

“The posture of helplessness doesn’t inspire the war against corruption. What then is the message to ordinary Kenyans? That they should learn to live with corruption that takes away their livelihoods?” Mr Mudavadi posed.

“The insinuation that he is powerless against corruption because of constitutional limitations is extremely alarming.

"In complaining that he doesn’t have legal or constitutional wherewithal to appoint judges, is he intimating that had he such powers he would determine who should be jailed and who should not?”

Mr Musyoka was honoured by the humanitarian organisation We Care for Humanity for his work through the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation.

The former vice-president was also feted because of his role in the peace talks that led to the formation of the South Sudan nation.

Mr Musyoka, then a Foreign Affairs minister, chaired the negotiations that saw the division of the larger Sudan and the birth of South Sudan as a new nation.

“The South Sudanese people will be forever grateful to Kalonzo for unchaining them from Arab colonialism,” said Cord leader Raila Odinga at the invitation-only dinner.

KENYAN DREAM

Mr Odinga said Mr Musyoka had epitomised the Kenyan dream of helping the less fortunate and preaching peace in his works.

“Kalonzo is trying to bridge the gap and provide opportunities to those that the system has denied,” said the ODM leader.

“We support you fully in this, my brother.”

Cord co-principal Moses Wetang’ula said he had known Mr Musyoka since 1985 when he contributed Sh500 to fund his by-election campaign and they had been friends since.

‘This award is not a historical mistake, it is not a guess; it is an altruism of the man Kalonzo Musyoka,” said Mr Wetang’ula, who is also the Bungoma senator.

“My brother, you have been focused all this time. You have made the right steps and God will reward you in his right time,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

ALL KENYANS

Former Foreign Affairs minister Raphael Tuju said the award should be celebrated by all Kenyans.

“This is an international award and we should all drop our political affiliations and celebrate it,” said Mr Tuju.

Wiper Party secretary-general Hassan Omar said Mr Musyoka's party was ready for power.

“If you are corrupt, forget about a Wiper nomination. And when we ascend to power, 50 per cent of our government will be women,” said Mr Omar.

Mr Musyoka dedicated the award to his wife Pauline and members of his foundation, as well as to all Kenyans.