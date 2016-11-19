By BENSON AMADALA

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected in Busia County on Saturday to condole with Funyula MP Paul Otuoma who lost his son a week ago.

Statehouse Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu confirmed the President will be attending the burial of Malcon Otuoma, who died at the Nairobi Hospital last Friday.

Cord Leader Raila Odinga is also expected to attend the burial.

The last time President Kenyatta visited the region was in June for the burial of former Malava MP and housing and planning Minister Soita Shitanda.

Western Region Coordinator Mwogo Chimwaga said they are aware of the President’s visit and were waiting for confirmation of his schedule.

Mr Otuoma's son, a first-year student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, had developed breathing complications before he was rushed to the hospital.

He is said to have also visited the hospital two days earlier but it was not clear what he was ailing from.