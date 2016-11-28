By GUCHU NDUNG'U

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have accused Cord leader Raila Odinga of trying to fan voter apathy in central Kenya by using the media to discredit Jubilee.

The President on Monday said Mr Odinga is a serial liar and urged Jubilee supporters to take his words "with a pinch of salt".

"When he (Raila) wakes in the morning, he thinks of a lie to tell. Even when he was given a position by Kibaki, he undermined him instead of working. He can never help you," he said at Chaka in Nyeri County.

Mr Ruto said attempts by the opposition to divide central Kenya would fail and urged residents to register in droves to vote for President Kenyatta in 2017 elections.

"He talked about Eurobond. It turned out to be false. Now he has come up with apathy talk to repress your votes. Do not fall for that propaganda," said Mr Ruto, who is accompanying the President on his tour of central Kenya.

President Kenyatta is on a tour of the region and is expected to unveil projects worth billions of shillings.

Related Content Projects key in Uhuru charm offensive of Central backyard

He will also visit Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties.