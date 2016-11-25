By PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed that the Jubilee administration’s transformative agenda will not be derailed by the propaganda spread by the opposition.

Citing flagship projects implemented across the country since 2013, President Kenyatta said the government’s development record speaks for itself.

“Compared to before 2013 when there were only 2.3 million Kenyans connected to electricity, today more than 5.3 million have electricity.

"We have issued a record three million title deeds in the short period we have been in office compared to only one million that had been issued since independence.

“We are building a modern railway line, we are constructing roads all over the country, providing free maternity services in public hospitals and paying exam fees for all students among many other initiatives to lift the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

He told the opposition to stop tarnishing the good work Jubilee is doing for the country and instead give credit where it is due.

President Kenyatta was speaking Friday at Safaricom Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi during the Joyful Women Organization’s (JOYWO) thanksgiving ceremony and annual general meeting.

JOYWO, whose patron is Deputy President William Ruto’s spouse Rachel Ruto, is involved in table banking.

The Head of State said the government is focused on ensuring that the lives of all Kenyans improve and emphasised the need for national unity.

He urged Kenyans to shun divisive politics propagated by the opposition.

“Let us join hands in ensuring that we move our nation forward and ensure that all Kenyans enjoy economic freedom and progress,” President Kenyatta said.

JOYWO

On gender equality, President Kenyatta said for the first time in the country’s history, women have been given prominent Cabinet positions, including the Defence, Environment and Foreign Affairs dockets.

The President commended Mrs Ruto for complementing the government’s efforts to improve the lives of Kenya through JOYWO that is making a big difference in the lives of women and families, especially in the rural areas.

The organisation, which started in 2009, has grown by leaps and bounds, now boasting a Sh2 billion revolving fund.

During the occasion, President Kenyatta also launched the JOYWO’s 2017–2021 Strategic Plan.

Mr Ruto commended the table banking initiative and urged women to take advantage of the 30 per cent government procurement allocation to boost their businesses.

“Do not be intimidated. This is your opportunity to work with the government, which does not discriminate [against] any Kenyan,” the Deputy President said.

On the fight against corruption, Mr Ruto said the government will not relent in its effort to eradicate the vice.

“We want all the institutions charged with fighting corruption to do their job without fear or favour,” he said.