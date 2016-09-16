By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

By BERNARD NAMUNANE

More by this Author

Jubilee leaders on Friday backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s blunt rejoinder to allegations raised by Cord leader Raila Odinga during the burial of former minister William ole Ntimama on Wednesday.

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale and Senate deputy Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen accused Mr Odinga of plotting to split the Jubilee Party by saying it was under two wings of leadership.

Mr Duale and Mr Murkomen said Mr Odinga’s references to “wings” in the Jubilee Party and his demand for the tabling of the Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission (TJRC) report for debate in Parliament were meant to cause divisions in Jubilee and the country in general.

They said Mr Odinga was part of the perpetrators of historical injustices and should not “pretend to have a solution to the issues which were investigated by the TJRC”.

“Raila is among the group of people who were supposed to right the wrongs of past injustices. He is a perpetrator, not a solution. The National Land Commission will address the land injustices. For Raila, it is not about TJRC, it is about the politics of division,” said Mr Murkomen on the telephone.

The Elgeyo-Marakwet senator argued that President Kenyatta responded the way he did on Wednesday because Mr Odinga had wanted to rock the Jubilee boat.

“All Raila wanted, all he has ever wanted, is to divide President Kenyatta and DP (William) Ruto. He wanted to suggest that there are two arms of government and that is why the President had to respond,” he said.

Mr Duale dismissed demands by the Cord leader that the report be tabled in Parliament, stating that it was submitted in the House and was only awaiting debate, a claim Mr Odinga and his Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka had furiously disputed.

“As the Leader of Majority, I want to say that TJRC (report) is in Parliament. It has been in Parliament, it has been tabled and it is waiting discussion because we were waiting for funds to be set aside for its implementation,” he said.

FIRM RESPONSE

On Friday, Mr Odinga said in a statement from Germany that he had no apologies over his remarks and that he would continue pushing for the tabling of the TJRC report.

Mr Odinga steered clear of the allegations about Jubilee, saying the President was in a fit of “strange rage” after he demanded the tabling of the TJRC report in Parliament.

“Strangely, my challenge only sparked a very strange rage from the President. The Jubilee administration is now claiming the President was provoked and that we are somehow disrespectful in raising this matter,” he said, adding: “I have no apologies on this matter and I promise to continue raising it.”

State House immediately countered Mr Odinga’s claims that the President was under a “strange rage”, saying the Head of State responded “firmly” to false allegations that had been raised by the Cord leader.

“Certain statements were made that the President felt he needed to respond to in a firm way because he is in the driving seat. The first issue was raised by Bishop Julius Nalamae of the Anglican Church of Kenya and the President was categorical that you must develop people as you unite them, while in his reference to the (Jubilee) party, he said Raila needs to focus on his house and put it in order,” said State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu.

He explained further: “The President was not angry, he needed to make some matters straight. When some allegations are made by some leaders, they cannot go unchallenged.”

During the burial of Mr Ntimama at his home in Motonyi village, Narok County, President Kenyatta criticised the opposition saying they “were salivating” at the trappings of power which Jubilee was enjoying.