Coalition for Reforms and Democracy leader Raila Odinga has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of tarnishing his reputation after he opposed the construction of Northern Water Collector Tunnel in Murang'a and Itare Water Project in Molo.

Mr Odinga, addressing residents in Litein Town, Kericho County, on Sunday, said the President Kenyatta is branding him as an enemy of the Kikuyu community.

The former project costs Sh6.8bn while the latter Sh38 billion.

“The President claimed that I want to block the project because it would provide Kikuyu people living in Nakuru with water, but that is nothing but petty politics because Nakuru is home to many tribes. Uhuru is telling the Kikuyu that I am their enemy which is not true,” he said.

The ODM leader criticised the President of propagating “petty politics” of hate.

A few months ago, Majority Leader of the National Assembly Aden Duale hit out at Mr Odinga saying "we are used to Mr Odinga peddling propaganda and this time it is to divert attention of his followers and the country to the house of Cord which is burning".

Mr Odinga said Kipsigis elders reached out to him for assistance in stopping the project.

SERIOUS PROBLEM

He added that he wants credible tests to be conducted to check the viability and repercussions of the project.

"Some people say I oppose Jubilee projects for no reason at all and that I see no good in what the government has done. But that is not true.

"I only insisted that feasibility and environmental studies should have been conducted before the projects are run to prevent any unwanted effects to the environment," he said.

Additionally, Bomet ODM Chairman Ronald Ng’eny warned that if the Itare project is not stopped, the tea industry will suffer major losses in future.

"We hope the Jubilee government will understand why we are against this project. It will affect our livelihoods greatly and deny our people a great source of income," he said.

The former prime minister also said the Jubilee administration is misusing taxpayers' money by not addressing priority areas.

"Instead of using the money to buy drugs, build hospitals and expand roads, we hear that it money is carted away in gunny bugs.

"Kenyans have lost a lot of money to misappropriation and we will not be cowed in our efforts to uncover these corrupt dealings,” he added.

Some of the leaders who accompanied the Cord principal are Governors Jack Ranguma (Kisumu), John Nyagarama (Nyamira), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Josephat Nanok of Turkana.