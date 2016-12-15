By DAVE OPIYO

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured his Jubilee Party aspirants who lose out during primaries that they will be given government jobs.

President Kenyatta’s assurance comes in the wake of chaotic elections to pick interim party officials across the country.

Mr Kenyatta, speaking in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, also urged aspirants who lose out during nominations to stay and support the party in next year’s polls.

"Those who will lose during the nominations should support the winners," said the President moments after presiding over the distribution of title deeds to squatters at the Chebyuk settlement scheme phase one in Mt Elgon on Thursday.

He also presided over the launch of the Kapsokwony-Kopsiro –Cheptais-Chepkube road.

"Investors will set up businesses in this region when they are sure the region has sound infrastructure," he said.

The president also slammed the opposition for always criticising government projects.

"These people have been questioning why we have been connecting rural homes with electricity. I want to tell them that we will not stop. It is through such ventures that youths will start small businesses," he said.

"We will continue doing our job even in the face of criticism from the opposition," he added.

He also assured Kenyans that the jubilee administration will end land problems in the country.