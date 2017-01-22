By AGGREY MUTAMBO

Nominated MP and former National Alliance Party Chairman Johnson Sakaja has refuted allegations by Onyango Oloo that President Uhuru Kenyatta won the elections in 2013 unscrupulously.

At a press conference in Nairobi, Mr Sakaja said Mr Kenyatta's victory is undisputable since the court confirmed it.

"We are very clear that the President won his elections...what is more, the Supreme Court confirmed this and it is a fact all over the world.

"We sold our campaign and a manifesto that Kenyans came to accept," he said.

His comments are a response to the former secretary-general's claims that the victory was secured by rigging and falsifying of voter figures.

The TNA was dissolved last year to form Jubilee Party.

Mr Oloo has since decamped to the Orange Democratic Party (ODM) and is maintaining that he has an explosive dossier detailing other election malpractices committed by his former party.

However, the ruling Jubilee coalition led by Mr Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto has fought back, with Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu saying that Mr Oloo had been a spy for the opposition all along.

On Sunday, Sakaja added that Mr Oloo's actions are those of a traitor and he should not be trusted.

"It means he cannot be trusted because the same things that he says he did are the same things he wants to do for ODM," he said.

He also clarified that a story published in The Sunday Standard where he and Oloo are quoted as revealing their behind-the-scenes strategy to secure victory for Jubilee in 2013 is false.

In the story written by Kevin Omollo, Oloo is quoted saying "we were lucky that the Supreme Court declined evidence from the opposition during the presidential election petition.

"We were holding our breath because what we feared most was going for a re-run with a person of Raila's calibre and energy".

However, Sakaja argued that the reporter concocted the story and should not be ingested as truth.

"I do not remember talking to any reporter with Oloo. There is a way in which the story has been crafted. A lot of that story is based on imagination.

"It is stories like these that creates a narrative than then runs this country to a dangerous house. It is true I said the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta is [a] priority.

"I want to lead but it is not a matter of life and death. You can see a narrative being built...but I am not leaving Jubilee," he said.