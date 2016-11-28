By GUCHU NDUNG'U

President Kenyatta on Monday accused Cord leader Raila Odinga of sabotaging his government through what he called “a local and international campaign of lies and deceit.”

At the start of his four-county tour of central region on Monday, the President told supporters in Nyeri that the opposition leader was practising “foolish” politics that sabotages the country and its people.

“Even if he can see the good things we are doing, he cannot point them out. It is a foolish way of conducting politics. People are politicking like mad people where they criticise everything, even the good things the government does,” said Mr Kenyatta.

Speaking after opening the Sh800m market at Chaka in Nyeri County, the president riled against the opposition for opposing the issuance of another Eurobond by embarking on what he called a campaign of misinformation.

“The opposition is sabotaging Kenya’s ability to borrow money yet the money is for all of us. This is despite all agencies proving that no Eurobond money was lost,” said President Kenyatta. Last month Opposition leader Raila Odinga warned international lenders and investors against participating in a second International Sovereign Bond (Eurobond) proposed by Kenya.

“Even when he was given a position by former President Mwai Kibaki in the coalition government, he undermined him instead of working. He was only asking for red carpets and VIP toilets during tours. He can never help you,” he told residents.

The President also denied that the government had lost billions saying cash is being invested in projects.

“If money is being stolen, would we get the cash to carry out the kind of projects we are doing? Those claiming that Jubilee is stealing money are used to plundering and they do not think a government can be run in any other way,” said the President.

During his Nyeri tour, the President launched projects worth Sh11 billion. They included the Sh700m-Naro Moru-Ngobit Road, the Sh800m-Chaka model market that will have value addition facilities, a milk cooling plant and a gym and fitness centre. At Naro Moru, he promised that the government would build a Sh9bn-dam to serve both Kieni and Laikipia areas. He also gave land titles to residents of colonial villages.

DIVIDE CENTRAL KENYA

He was accompanied by Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua, Kieni MP Kanini Kega, Mathira’s Peter Weru, Nyeri’s Esther Murugi and senator Mutahi Kagwe. They were later joined by Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu and Laikipia East MP Anthony Mutahi.

Mr Ruto said attempts by the opposition to divide central Kenya would fail and urged residents to register in droves to vote for President Kenyatta in 2017 elections.

“When he (Raila) wakes in the morning, he thinks of a lie to tell. Even when he is dreaming, it’s a lie he is dreaming about. He talked about Eurobond. It turned out to be false. Now he has come up with apathy talk to suppress your votes. Do not fall for that propaganda,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto accused the media of being used by the opposition to plant seeds of discord not only in central but across the country.

“That is why the president tells you these newspapers are only useful as meat wrappers,” said the Deputy President.

The President played up his achievements in the region noting that since he came to power, the number of people connected to electricity had increased from two million to five million.

“No student or people paid for exam fees this year yet they tell you we have achieved nothing. Do not listen to such lies,” said the President.

“I know all you need to work is infrastructure and support. And we will give you such support,” said the president.

On Wednesday, he will be in Kirinyaga and Murang’a. In Kirinyaga, he will inspect the ongoing construction of the 29-kilometre Kutus–Kianyaga–Kibugi Road and later visit Kerugoya Hospital.

Kirinyaga has become the hotbed of competitive politics and it will be interesting to watch if Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and former Devolution CS Ann Waiguru, who are vying for the local governorship, will show up in the rallies and the reception they will receive.

SERVE PATIENTS

A multi-billion shilling modern teaching and referral hospital will be constructed in Nanyuki, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Monday.

Construction of the facility will begin in January and is expected to serve patients from Laikipia, Meru, Isiolo, Marsabit, Samburu and parts of Nyeri counties who are normally referred to Nairobi.

The project is part of the efforts by the Jubilee administration to open up northern Kenya, the President said.

“Some people do not see anything good and we were told 200 million shillings for this project was mismanaged but today we have seen the ground where the hospital will be constructed, the drawings are ready and the contractor has been identified,” the President said.

He toured the hospital briefly before holding a 20-minute a rally at central Park together accompanied by deputy president William Ruto and local leaders.

Although he did not state the amount the new facility will cost, President Kenyatta said he would be return in January next year to late the foundation station.

The Jubilee administration was working hard to bring health services closer to the people despite the noise from the Opposition, he said.

The government is also upgrading to bitumen several roads in the county among them Jua Kali-Tetu, Mugumoini- Umande, Maili-Sita-Umande, Narumoru-Wiyumiririe and Rumuruti – Maralal.

President assured the residents that Jubilee Party nominations will be free and fair and he will work with those who will be elected by the people.

DP Ruto said 53,000 households and almost all public schools in Laikipia have been connected to electricity since 2013.

In Murang’a, he will commission the Kangema–Gacharage road and launch Murang’a–Mukuyu–Gwathamaki Road and later visit Murang’a hospital.