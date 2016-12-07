By PSCU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the Opposition to shun divisive, ethnic and abusive politics.

He said such politics was counter-productive.

The Head of State pointed out that Kenyans were yearning for development, and leaders were required to come up with policies that would transform the country and unite the people.

“As leaders, we have a responsibility to unite the nation for progress. We challenge our opponents to come and compete with us on policies, instead of propagating divisive politics. Kenyans should be given an opportunity to choose leaders based on policies and development records but not tribe,” he said.

The President further said: “The coffee debts that have been waived by the government will also benefit coffee farmers here in Makueni and other parts of the country.”

He was addressing the public on Wednesday at Nunguni, where he launched the upgrading of the Katua-Kee-Nunguni road.

The project, which is part of the larger rural roads programme, is being financed by the government and the European Union at a cost of Sh362 million.

The entire larger rural roads programme will cost Sh2 billion and will cover Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru Machakos and Makueni.

President Kenyatta said the road would ease the movement of goods as it would connect to the Mombasa highway and other towns within Makueni.

To boost agriculture, President Kenyatta directed that subsided fertiliser be made available to Makueni farmers.