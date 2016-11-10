By PSCU

Politicians who engage in hate speech and incitement will face stern action, President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned.

The President said any politician, whether from Jubilee or the opposition, who breaks the law by engaging in hate speech as the country approaches general elections will face the full force of the law.

President Kenyatta issued the warning as he urged Kenyans to remain united and work in harmony for the development of the country.

“Politicians should not think that they are untouchable. If you go out there and incite Kenyans we will take action against you. And when action is taken against you, do not complain that it is politics,” he added.

The President made the statement when he joined religious leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet County for a fundraiser at the Laico Regency Hotel, Nairobi on Wednesday night.

The fundraiser was organised by ELMA Mtumishi SACCO, whose members are religious leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet.

President Kenyatta commended the religious leaders for uniting for a common cause.