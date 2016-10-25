Vihiga governor moves to court to stop his arrest

Vihiga Governor Moses Akaranga has moved to court to stop his arrest for failing to honour summons to appear before the Senate.

Through lawyer Allan Kamau, he has sued the Inspector-General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney-General.

The governor was to answer to questions on financial queries in his county.

He argues that the Senate has no powers to summon him over the matter because it was already determined by his county assembly on July 20.

He was expected to appear before the Senate on October 11 but he was out of the country on official business and was required to do so on September 27 as well.