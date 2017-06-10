By JUSTUS OCHIENG'

Three voters in Kisumu have moved to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to declare provisional presidential results within seven hours after closure of polling stations to avoid anxiety.

Suing on their own behalf and as registered officials of Sumawe youth group, the trio - Titus Alila, Jackline Otieno and Francis Ogada - have filed the suit under a certificate of urgency, arguing that delays in announcing the provisional presidential results were a recipe for chaos.

Through their advocate Kenneth Amondi, they argue the petition is of public interest since the Kenyan public has invested Sh3.8 billion in the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

ELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION

The KIEMS is meant to ensure electronic transmission of presidential election results from polling stations across the country to the national tallying centre.

“Delay in the announcement of presidential election results is a harbinger for creating anxiety, confusion and violence in a deeply polarised political environment such as in Kenya,” they said in documents filed at the Kisumu High Court.

“The Constitution provides that presidential election results must be declared within seven days of the election and yet KIEMS would ensure that results of all polling stations are electronically transmitted and tallied within seven hours at the national tallying centre.”