By DENNIS ODUNGA

Senators have defended themselves against claims that they are deliberately portraying governors as poor managers ahead of the next General Election.

The senators, mainly from the County Public Accounts and Investment Committee, said claims that they are keen to depict the governors as failures for selfish interests are wrong.

The lawmakers who included Kakamega’s Boni Khalwale, Mong’are Bw’okong’o (Nyamira) and Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni) said the governors have an option of not ending up before the oversight committee if they ensure they have no audit queries.

They hit out at governors claiming senators are fighting them because they intend to vie for the seats, saying the oversight committee relies on reports generated by the auditor-general.

“That is why we must have the auditors as our technical people in our meetings to lead us on the audit queries. Those saying senators are unfairly targeting governors are scared of their own shadows,” said Mr Bw’okong’o.

INADEQUATE FUNDS

The senators accused some governors of spending county funds on national government functions “yet they are always complaining of inadequate funds to run the devolved functions”.

Senator Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) cited a unilateral decision by governors to fund the Council of Governors, yet the council should be funded by the national government.

But Council of Governors chairman Peter Munya has accused the Senate of reneging on its primary role of defending counties, saying it is now fighting the devolved units.

He said counties have a duty to protect devolution and blamed the lawmakers for supporting the national government in drafting legislations that are against devolution.

But the senators have maintained that the law gives them powers to summon anyone and as custodians of county interests, they have a right to ensure governors account for county funds.