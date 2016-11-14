We are united, Jubilee rivals for Nairobi governorship say

By PATRICK LANG'AT

Jubilee leaders from Nairobi County on Monday pushed a united front amid concerns that the impending competitive party nominations may lead to a falling out.

The leaders met with members of the county assembly, led by Minority Leader Abdi Guyo, and said all four of them running for governor will support the one that wins the party ticket.

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, nominated MP Johnson Sakaja, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru and former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru are all battling it out for the coveted Jubilee Party ticket.

Former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and former National Assembly Speaker Kenneth Marende have also expressed interest in the seat and may run on a Jubilee ticket.

Senator Sonko left the meeting before the press conference, with his colleagues saying he had other engagements.

“We have decided that whatever happens, we know who our opponent is and is not among us. It is Dr Evans Kidero and we will remove him from office in the next few months,” said Mr Sakaja, who read a statement on behalf of the others.

While the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) team has said no one will oppose the current governor for the party ticket, the Jubilee aspirants have to battle it out for the nomination.

But on Monday, at the party’s new county offices on Waiyaki Way, the leaders said all was well.

“The four of us who want to be governor are united and are looking at ways to trounce Dr Kidero in 2017,” said Mr Waweru.

“We want to paint the whole of Nairobi Jubilee, and we have agreed to support whoever clinches the ticket.”

Starehe MP Maina Kamanda said the coalition will come out stronger after the party nominations.

“The nominations will be done by IEBC. Therefore, there is really nothing to worry anybody,” said Mr Kamanda.