Mr Mudavadi will remain in Nairobi for further deliberations with his supporters in the city.

By PATRICK LANG'AT

After a meeting with the electoral agency, the newly unveiled National Super Alliance (Nasa) principals will today hold a closed-door meeting in Nairobi before breaking for their different political engagements.

The meeting, sources said, will be to deliberate on yesterday’s meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) where the leaders- Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), Wiper Party’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi of the Amani National Congress (ANC), and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula- made new demands to the team.

The team called for assurance of a proper voter register audit, vetting of senior IEBC secretariat staff, as well as the appointment of an independent ICT certification body to certify the electronic register of voters.

After the meeting, the Nasa principals will head for different political engagements across the country in search of the magic number: six million new voters by February 14.

Results by the IEBC after the third week of the month long drive showed a dismal performance of a paltry 2.1 million voters , with an analysis showing a dismal performance by the Nasa strongholds.

While Mr Odinga will be in Garissa County, Mr Musyoka will retreat to his Ukambani backyard and will hold a rally in Makueni County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee party leader, will be in Nairobi today.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Deputy party leader, Deputy President William Ruto will take a break after a seven-day whirlwind tour of the Coast and Ukambani regions.

The DP yesterday gleefully celebrated the number of new voters in the Jubilee strongholds, saying the party’s efforts had paid off.

He argued that the new number of voters showed that the Jubilee team will win in the 2017 elections.

Here now is a summary of what the day will look like politically:

Uhuru Kenyatta

The Jubilee party leader will address his supporters as he passes through various parts of Nairobi including, Wakulima Market, Jua Kali, Burma, Bahati and Uhuru estates, Jerusalem, Outering, Umoja, Kayole, Njiru, Mwiki, Kasarani, Roysambu, Thika Road, Kangemi, Kawangware, Dagorettti Corner and Langata West.

Raila Odinga

The ODM leader will attend a voter registration rally in Garissa County

Musalia Mudavadi

The ANC leader will address rallies in Kisii County

Kalonzo Musyoka

Mr Musyoka will retreat to his Ukambani backyard with planned rallies in Makueni County

