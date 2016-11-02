By ISAAC ONGIRI

The Orange Democratic Movement's National Elections Board (NEB) has unveiled the party's nomination plan for 2017.

The board says those seeking the party's ticket to run for president will pay a nomination fee of Sh1 million, governors will part with Sh500,000, and senators and members of Parliament will pay Sh250,000.

Ward representatives will pay Sh25,000 while those classified under special interest groups, including the disabled, women and youth, will pay Sh15,000.

Board chairperson Judy Pareno said the party hiked the nomination fees to raise money to run primaries.