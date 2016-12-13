By JOHN NJAGI

The Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party on Tuesday held its National Delegates Conference at Kasarani Gymnasium.

Mr Musyoka was joined by Cord leader Raila Odinga and Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Cord co-principal Moses Wetang’ula did not attend the meeting but was represented by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale

The Cord leaders are pushing for the proposed National Super Alliance that hopes to beat the Jubilee Party in next year's elections.

However, leader after leader drummed up support for Mr Musyoka’s presidential bid during the conference.

They also called on Mr Odinga and Mr Mudavadi to back Mr Musyoka’s bid for the top seat.

Close to 20 MPs, mostly from Wiper, attended the conference.