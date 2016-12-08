By PATRICK LANG'AT

More by this Author

The Jubilee Party has asked governors aspiring to run on its ticket to part with Sh100, 000 as nomination fee, way below the Sh500, 000 that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is demanding.

The non-refundable fees is payable to the parties before consideration for nomination to run in the August 8, 2017 General Election.

Those aspiring to contest as senator will part with Sh50,000, Member of Parliament and Women Representative Sh30,000 each, and Sh20,000 for Ward representatives. .

ODM, on the other hand, had asked those who want to contest for the seats to part with 250,000 for senator and MP, Sh25,000 for MCA while those classified under special interest groups, including the disabled, women and youth, will pay Sh15,000.

“Pursuant to Article 13 and 14 of the Jubilee Constitution and Rule 9 of the party nomination rules, the Jubilee Party invites all aspirants for the 2017 elections to register their intention to run,” the party's Secretary-General Veronica Maina said in a statement.

The party also warned against those it said were swindling funds from unsuspecting aspirants.

“No agent or official has been appointed by the Jubilee Party to collect any fees on behalf of the party,” said Ms Maina.

Meanwhile, Ms Maina said that the party secretariat will be visiting the 47 county party headquarters between December 13 and 16.

The meeting will be used for the election of interim county JP officials as well as identification of JP offices.