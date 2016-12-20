Auditor-General gives Kirinyaga and Kakamega 'kiss of death'

The opinion came about because the two counties had failed to account for a cumulative Sh15.8 billion.

An adverse opinion is a red flag to investors and is always regarded as “the kiss of death” from an auditor.

By JOHN KAMAU

Rarely does the Auditor-General give an adverse opinion, but he has on Kirinyaga and Kakamega counties, an indictment on the leadership of governors Joseph Ndathi and Wycliffe Oparanya.

Mr Oparanya was found to be operating without a county revenue fund account. All the revenue that the county had collected was not captured by Ifmis, the government’s financial management system. This resulted in the non-capture of Sh8.5 billion, all of it taxpayers’ money. As a result, the Auditor-General, Mr Edward Ouko, could not vouch for the accuracy of the amounts posted in the county’s records.

Mr Ouko also found that Kakamega had no assets register. It was difficult for him to establish whether the assets worth Sh1.9 billion bought in the previous financial years actually existed. Also, the county did not disclose what had become of the assets it inherited from the Kakamega Municipal Council.

It was also discovered that the county operates 13 bank accounts but has no bank reconciliation statements of the reported Sh2.2 billion in the accounts. More so, some returns from eight out of 13 sub-counties indicated that they had a balance of Sh150 million, which was not disclosed in the closing cash balance. The county was also caught making payments worth millions of shillings without posting them on the cash book and as a result, Sh31 million remained unaccounted for. Similarly, entries of Sh11 million posted on the cash book were not banked – meaning they could not be traced.

As a result, Mr Ouko said, the completeness of the Sh2.5 billion listed as “cash and cash equivalents” — a reference to money in the bank and uncashed cheques — could not be ascertained.

The Oparanya government was also found to have disbursed Sh100 million to wards. However, the money was not accounted for.

In Kirinyaga, the Auditor-General discovered that the county had unrecorded and unsupported receipts and payments. As a result, he was unable to audit the county’s Sh3.4 billion receipts — both from local resources and from the National Treasury.

The county did not also provide ledgers to support financial statements for salaries totalling Sh1.8 billion and expenditures worth Sh1.5 billion.

Perhaps more shocking was that the county had six bank accounts that were not incorporated in the financial statements, meaning that they had not been made public. By the time of audit, the accounts had Sh54 million. There were also other unreconciled bank accounts with Sh400 million, while the 20 wards also operated bank accounts with no written authority. The wards did not provide bank confirmation certificates for their accounts, which had Sh703 million at the time of audit.