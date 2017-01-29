By BENSON AMADALA

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has said the opposition will remain fearless in speaking out against the failures of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Senator Khalwale said President Kenyatta should stop intimidating opposition chiefs by threatening to arrest them

Speaking in Malava town, Kakamega County, during a voter recruitment drive, he said the leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Cyrus Jirongo are working closely to remove Jubilee from power.

Additionally, he clarified that Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and his ANC ally Musalia Mudavadi are not at loggerheads.

"The problem is not a spokesman for the Luhya community but uniting to remove Jubilee from power in the August polls," he said.