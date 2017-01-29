Ford Kenya leaders ask Uhuru to refrain from issuing threats

Monday January 30 2017

Ford Kenya

Ford Kenya principal Moses Wetang'ula leads other members on a voter recruitment drive in Malava, Kakamega County, on January 29, 2017. They said they cannot be intimidated by the ruling government. PHOTO | BENSON AMADALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Senator Khalwale said President Kenyatta should stop intimidating opposition chiefs by threatening to arrest them.
  • The opposition formed a coalition called National Super Alliance with the aim of defeating Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.
By BENSON AMADALA
Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has said the opposition will remain fearless in speaking out against the failures of President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration.

Senator Khalwale said President Kenyatta should stop intimidating opposition chiefs by threatening to arrest them

Speaking in Malava town, Kakamega County, during a voter recruitment drive, he said the leaders Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula, Kalonzo Musyoka and Cyrus Jirongo are working closely to remove Jubilee from power.

Additionally, he clarified that Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula and his ANC ally Musalia Mudavadi are not at loggerheads.

"The problem is not a spokesman for the Luhya community but uniting to remove Jubilee from power in the August polls," he said.

The opposition formed a coalition called National Super Alliance, abbreviated as Nasa, with the aim of defeating Mr Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

