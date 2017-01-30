By OSCAR KAKAI

Deputy President William Ruto has told off opposition over criticism against Jubilee government’s development record.

Speaking on Monday when he made stopovers in Makutano town, West Pokot County, Mr Ruto said that the Jubilee government has initiated several projects to transform the country.

“Opposition claims that this government has looted funds. If it’s true, could we be able to implement some of these mega projects that we have funded?” He asked.

The DP said the opposition has nothing to offer Kenyans, insisting that Jubilee party would win the August polls.

Mr Ruto said most of the opposition leaders failed to offer anything to Kenyans while they were in government.

“What did the two prime ministers and vice-president do for Kenyans? We shall focus our energies on realising our development agenda,” he said.

Mr Ruto said Jubilee government has been able to set up a railway line, improve health care and infrastructure among other projects that are directly benefiting Kenyans.

He asked Kenyans not to vote for the opposition.

“When Raila Odinga was the Prime Minister in the grand-coalition government, what did he do?

"There is no mega project that they implemented. Our development record will vote them out,” he said, adding: We have constructed the standard gauge railway, which those accusing us failed to do in 30 years.

"They are good at participating in demonstrations and we have given them a nod. They only know how to throw stones, whistling while lying on the road and how to escape tear gas.”

He urged residents to turn out in large numbers and register as voters.

He disclosed that more than 100,000 new voters in the county were yet to register.

“Help us to ensure that every one is registered as a voter to elect a government of development. You have a right to vote and you can only do that if registered. Many people in this place have not registered as voters.

"We must ensure that we exercise our democratic right if we want meaningful development and good leaders,” he said.