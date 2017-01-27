By DENNIS ODUNGA

Leader of Majority in the National Assembly Aden Duale has accused Opposition leader Raila Odinga of peddling lies about the possibility of ghost voters.

He said that after his demands for the removal of the Isaack Hassan led election’s team were accepted, Mr Odinga went on to ask for the cleaning of the voters register and before long he is talking of ghost voters.

“Bizarrely and strangely, he is now falsely accusing neighbours from Uganda and Ethiopia of enlisting as voters in Kenya. How far can one lie to get the presidency?” Mr Duale asked.

The MP said it is unfortunate that even before the new IEBC commissioners, whose chairman is Mr Wafula Chebukati, settle in office, Mr Odinga has started a new battle with them over the ongoing mass voter registration.

“The main motive of the Odinga group is to muddy and discredit the elections in an attempt to negotiate a coalition government. It will not happen,” he said.

He further dismissed reports that the government was involved in massive corruption deals saying President Kenyatta has done his best to fight the vice.

Mr Duale said it is unfortunate that the Opposition leader has formed the habit of accusing President Kenyatta of presiding over corruption, even when he has no evidence to support his claims.

“The corruption narrative Odinga is attempting to hang on is a figment of his imagination and has fast disappeared,” Mr Duale said.

On voter registration, he said Jubilee will continue mobilising Kenyans to register before the February 14 deadline and will ensure that the August General Election is devoid of violence that the Opposition is keen to capitalize on to form a coalition government.

Mr Duale said Kenyans will not allow Mr Odinga and some of the Cord leaders to cause violence.