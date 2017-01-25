House team dismisses claim on siphoning Sh2 billion in shoddy deals

Wednesday January 25 2017

Nyamira Senator and presidential aspirant Kennedy Mong'are at his office in Nairobi on January 8, 2017. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By JOHN NJAGI
A House team on Wednesday dismissed the claim that it was planning to siphon Sh2 billion in two "shoddy" deals being fast-tracked at the end of a parliamentary term.

Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are said the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC), chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, had varied the cost of a parliamentary building by Sh1 billion and was planning to buy land from a member of the team at an inflated Sh1 billion.

“I am calling on the Auditor-General and other oversight bodies to investigate the plot by some members of the PSC,” he said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday.

However, in a rejoinder, Mr Muturi refuted claims that the cost of the 26-storey building for MPs’ offices had been varied.

“The commission has at no time made a decision to vary the cost of this construction by the sum of Sh1 billion as alleged by Senator Mong’are. The so-called ‘monumental scandal’ as alleged by the senator is therefore a figment of his own imagination,” he said.