Nyamira Senator Kennedy Mong’are said the Parliamentary Service Commission, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, had varied the cost of a parliamentary building by Sh1 billion and was planning to buy land from a member of the team at an inflated Sh1 billion.

By JOHN NJAGI

A House team on Wednesday dismissed the claim that it was planning to siphon Sh2 billion in two "shoddy" deals being fast-tracked at the end of a parliamentary term.

“I am calling on the Auditor-General and other oversight bodies to investigate the plot by some members of the PSC,” he said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday.

However, in a rejoinder, Mr Muturi refuted claims that the cost of the 26-storey building for MPs’ offices had been varied.