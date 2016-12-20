Jubilee has panicked, Raila says

Raila Odinga faulted the government for deploying heavy security around Parliament ahead of a special sitting by MPs on Tuesday.

By NATION TEAM

Cord leader Raila Odinga on Tuesday claimed that the Jubilee government had panicked and resorted to using security forces to intimidate the Opposition in a bid to alter the election laws in Parliament.

He faulted the government for deploying heavy security around Parliament ahead of a special sitting by MPs on Tuesday.

Mr Odinga said this was to shoot down the amendments of some electoral laws.

“This morning (Tuesday) I received information that General Service Unit personnel were deployed around Parliament as early as 6am to scare away opposition MPs. This is unacceptable and can only be done by a regime that is on a panic mode,” he said.

Speaking at a Homa Bay hotel during a meeting with Luo elders, Mr Odinga said the action by the Jubilee government indicated they have sensed defeat in the 2017 polls.

“Even if you deploy a million security officers, this will not deter the opposition legislators from achieving the goals of scuttling attempts to alter electoral laws,” he added.

The Orange Democratic Movement leader also urged Nyanza people to ensure those without voters’ cards are forced to register so they can face Jubilee in next year’s polls.

Mr Odinga said that those without voters’ card should not be given food in public gatherings.

'ARE REGISTERED'

“Young boys must ensure their girlfriends are registered and vice versa. Women must abstain from sex if their husbands lack the documents until we ensure we defeat Jubilee,” said Mr Odinga at the ongoing Luo Cultural Festival. Turkana Governor Josephat Nanok was crowned a Luo elder at the event attended by governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Cyprian Awiti (Homa Bay), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Okoth Obado (Migori) and Kisumu Senator Anyang Nyong’o.

Mr Nanok said that Mr Odinga was the best placed among Cord principals to face Jubilee in the elections.

“Raila is the only leader within the coalition who does not only command respect across the country but is also accepted internationally,” he said.

Mr Nanok said Kenyans will only enjoy the fruits of devolution under Raila’s Presidency than under Jubilee government.

“As the people of Turkana, we know of no other party than ODM and Raila as our leader,” he added.

While addressing investors in Homa Bay on Tuesday, Mr Odinga assured them that his government will improve the business environment for them.

The Turkana Governor accused Jubilee government of intimidating him over the discovery of oil in his county.

“Jubilee government have persistently frustrated me because of the Oil deposits in my County. I will however not be cowed and will remain steadfast in defense of my people,” he said.