The former Gatanga MP wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties, Ms Lucy Ndung’u, last week, tendering his resignation as a member of the the party.

He apparently sought the simplest way to stop the attacks from some Jubilee Party MPs, who last week gave him a two-week ultimatum to dissolve his Congress party.

By BERNARD NAMUNANE

More by this Author

Former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth has resigned from his Kenya National Congress party as he prepares to launch his bid for the Nairobi governor’s seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

Mr Kenneth dropped his presidential ambitions to support the re-election of President Kenyatta. He apparently sought the simplest way to stop the attacks from some Jubilee Party MPs, who last week gave him a two-week ultimatum to dissolve his Congress party.

The former Gatanga MP wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties, Ms Lucy Ndung’u, last week, tendering his resignation as a member of the the party. “Be informed that effective the date of this letter, I have resigned from membership of KNC. Please strike my name from the register of members with immediate effect,” says the letter dated Tuesday last week.

Last week, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa challenged Mr Kenneth to dissolve his party and join Jubilee to demonstrate his resolve to support the re-election of President Kenyatta.

However, Mr Kenneth rebutted: “I have no party to fold, I do not own any party. I am just a member and I have submitted my resignation to the Registrar of Political Parties, after which I will be joining JP as a member.”

On Thursday, Ms Ndung’u confirmed that her office had received Mr Kenneth’s letter. “The letter is very clear and straight forward. We normally have seven days to consider the notice and we have effected it,” she said on phone.

The decision to quit Congress was to avoid the costly and lengthy process that Mr Kenneth would have had to undertake to dissolve his party. As a member of Jubilee Party, he will fight against a team of rivals who have ganged up against him.