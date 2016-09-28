ODM discusses how to deal with defectors

But later on Wednesday, lawyer Kioko Kilukumi wrote a joint response on behalf of all the affected leaders insisting that the governors and the MPs had not defected.

By ISAAC ONGIRI

ODM leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday led the party’s top organ, the Central Management Committee, to discuss how to deal with 15 rebels who have decamped to the Jubilee Party.

The party’s disciplinary committee briefed the committee on the progress of the case after the two governors and five MPs who defected responded to show cause letters by the committee.

Mr Odinga chaired the meeting which decided that the MPs should be expelled from the party.

Two governors Ukur Yatani (Marsabit), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Joash Maangi (deputy Governor Kisii) and MPs Mpuri Aburi (Tigania East), Cyprian Kubai (Tigania Central), James Rege (Karachuonyo), Stephen Kariuki (Mathare), Zainab Chidzuga (Kwale), Gideon Mungaro (Kilifi), Mustaffa Idi (Kilifi South), John Walukhe (Sirisia), Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) and Isaac Mwaura (nominated) indicated they have joined Jubilee.

ODM’s acting secretary general Agnes Zani said the meeting was a normal house keeping meeting that deliberated on many issues.

A committee member who attended the meeting revealed that the party leadership had decided to expel those who did not respond.

But the seven who responded will be given time to face the committee to defend themselves.

“We have decided to proceed. We will write to the registrar of political parties to remove all those who did not respond from our party list,” said an MP who attended the meeting.

Chairman of the party’s disciplinary committee Fred Athuok said that his team will convene a meeting to give those who responded time to be heard.

“We have received seven letters. We will give each a case by case attention,” Mr Athuok stated.

The Registrar of Parties Lucy Ndung’u has said she will act accordingly once the party presents a report to her office as required.