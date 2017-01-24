By JOHN NGIRACHU

More by this Author

Top Jubilee and Cord politicians have this morning fanned out across the country to encourage their supporters to register as voters.

A week after the last mass registration was launched, the principals of the coalitions have been urging their supporters to get registered. Registration is seen as the first step in getting the numbers ahead of yet another high-stakes election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is scheduled to head to Kirinyaga and then Garissa today.

Kirinyaga is the last in the President’s tour of areas considered Jubilee strongholds. Garissa is a mixed zone: National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale is the MP for Garissa Township while Governor Nathif Jama was elected on a Wiper ticket.

Garissa Township is expected to be one of the hotly-contested seats as Mr Duale will compete with former Deputy Speaker Faarah Maalim. Mr Maalim recently defected from ODM to Wiper, ostensibly to lure the large population of Kambas who live in the bustling town.

Deputy President William Ruto is for the second day headed to the western region.

Mr Ruto is scheduled to go to Kitalale, Endebess, Kitale. Kwanza and then Cherangany in Trans Nzoia County and then Moi’s Bridge in Uasin Gishu County.

The DP has been at the head of attempts by Jubilee to make inroads into the former Western Province, which was largely a Cord zone in the 2013 General Election.

Mr Ruto’s team was in Bungoma on Monday and has described as Cord propaganda reports that it faced resistance there and was forced to change routes to avoid hecklers and trouble-makers.

“How can you heckle someone who is not there?” asked David Mugonyi, Mr Ruto’s spokesman, adding, “Bungoma town was not part of our itinerary.”

Cord chief Raila Odinga is this morning scheduled to fly to Mombasa and thereafter head to Mtwapa and then Kilifi town to urge voters to register.