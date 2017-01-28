By TITUS OTEBA

Cord has put in place mechanisms that will prevent any electoral malpractice.

Although the specific measures were not pointed out, the coalition's leader Raila Odinga said they will guard their votes and ensure the Jubilee administration is defeated.

Addressing a voter sensitisation rally in Bungoma County, Mr Odinga said the President Uhuru Kenyatta's-led government has failed Kenyans in all spheres.

"They have squandered resources. They have failed to find the solution bedeviling the country such as joblessness and tribalism, giving false hopes and cheating Kenyans.

"This is the reason we want to send them packing. We won't allow them to continue ruling this country," Mr Odinga emphasised.

He said that Kenyans are tired of Mr Kenyatta's poor leadership that has been enshrouded by corruption.

"They are busy looting the public resources. When I revealed about the NYS scandal I was called names.

"I also revealed about the Euro Bond scandal where Sh2.8 billion disappeared mysteriously with the Auditor General Edward Ouko's report revealing that the money was not used for anything constructive," he said.

Speaking at Posta ground in Bungoma town, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader said the only way they can win the coming elections is if Kenyans register as voters and also turn out and cast their ballot.

"You are our saviours. For us to succeed you should go and register as a voter so that we can kick out the corrupt Jubilee administration from power," he said.

WE ARE UNSHAKEN

Additionally, he said the reason the president and his deputy William Ruto have disappointed Kenyans is because they were not willing to learn how to be competent leaders from him when he was prime minister in the coalition government (2007-2013).

Mr Kenyatta was the deputy prime minister representing the Party of National Unity (PNU) and Mr Ruto the Agriculture minister.

"Kenyans are suffering because they were not good students. They have been defeated with work and should now hand [over] to experienced leaders in the forthcoming General Election to run this country," he said.

Further, the ODM leader claimed that the government sold the Pan Paper Mills - now Rai Paper - in Webuye at a throwaway price so that they can benefit from it.

"The Rai and Kenyatta families are partners in business and it is a syndicate that should be investigated.

"There is no way a factory whose value is Sh19 billion can be sold at throwaway price of Sh900 million. This is pure theft and hoodwinking of unsuspecting Kenyans," he said.

On his part, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang'ula dared the president to arrest opposition leaders for revealing a plot to register non-citizens as voters.

"We will not fear nor be intimidated in revealing any rot in the Jubilee administration. Let them dare arrest us and they will feel fire," Mr Wetang'ula said.

PLEASE REGISTER

The Bungoma senator said being in the opposition has wisened them up, and are ready to form the ruling government.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is also ODM's deputy leader, called on Kenyans to register in large numbers so that they can kick out the Jubilee administration.

"The only weapon we can use to defeat the ruling government is by registering in large numbers.

"This is the sure way to send them packing. Let’s ensure we register to help us unseat them from power," he said.