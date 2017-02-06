By AGGREY OMBOKI

By NYABOGA KIAGE

ODM leader Raila Odinga has reassured aspirants that no one will be favoured during the party's nominations.

During a meeting with hopefuls at Ufanisi Hotel in Kisii town, Mr Odinga maintained that no aspirant will be given a direct ticket.

"I ask all the aspirants to join hands and work together as a team. Candidates who win nominations will be given the party ticket," he said.

There have been fears that ODM nominations will not be free and fair.

For instance, last week, former secretary-general Samwel Mogusu, deputy secretary-general Bernard Nyamoko, and deputy treasurer Caren Magara defected to the Kenya National Congress (KNC) party fearing that they would be rigged out.

KNC is led by South Mugirango MP Manson Nyamweya

Sources close to Kisii Governor James Ongwae distanced themselves from claims by a number of aspirants that he has a preferred line-up ahead.

"Governor Ongwae is a democrat. He cannot possibly be interested in [imposing leaders on] the electorate," said the source.