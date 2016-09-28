He will then address another rally in Aitong, Narok West in the afternoon and later visit Emurrua Dikir where he is scheduled to open an ODM office and meet local leaders.

Raila Odinga is scheduled to kick off his visit in Kilgoris where he will hold a meeting with leaders at the St Joseph Catholic Church hall before holding a rally in the town later in the day.

NATION TEAM

ODM leader Raila Odinga will on Thursday begin a two-day political tour of Narok where he has lined up several activities including opening party offices.

Mr Odinga is scheduled to kick off his visit in Kilgoris where he will hold a meeting with leaders at the St Joseph Catholic Church hall before holding a rally in the town later in the day.

He will then address another rally in Aitong, Narok West in the afternoon and later visit Emurrua Dikir where he is scheduled to open an ODM office and meet local leaders.

On Thursday, he will be in Narok Town where he will meet grassroot leaders in the morning at the African Hope hall.

His visit comes ahead of a rally in Kisumu on Friday and Saturday.

In preparation for the Kisumu rally, a series of meetings were held on Wednesday morning by the party’s county coordinating committee chaired by the vice-chairman Kennedy Ajwang.

Another meeting was held at the Kisumu Central ODM office in the afternoon to make final plans on the activities that will precede the rally on Saturday.

According to Mr Ajwang, the party leadership led by Mombasa governor Hassan Joho will address a series of rallies in Kisumu estates on Friday ahead of the main one to be addressed by Mr Odinga.

Meanwhile, police have warned against heightened political activity in western region which could trigger tension and lead to confrontations among rival party supporters.

Western regional police coordinator Moses Ombati on Wednesday warned that some aspirants had started premature campaigns without the knowledge of law enforcers.