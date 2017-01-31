Ruto in Narok for second time in two weeks

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Deputy President William Ruto was in Narok on Tuesday for the second time in two weeks, with a call to residents to turn out in large numbers and register to vote.

Mr Ruto assured Jubilee aspirants in the county of free and fair nominations and called on all leaders from the region to remain in the party.

The assurance comes amid growing anxiety in major political parties about the nominations.

Mr Ruto, however, asked aspirants who will lose in nominations to support the winners, to increase the party’s chances of winning more seats than their opponents in the August election.

The DP addressed three rallies in Olpusimoru in Narok North, Nairagie Enkare and Nkoirienito in Narok East, where he told residents the Opposition had nothing to offer them.

Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, his deputy Evelyn Aruasa, MPs Ken Aramat (Narok East), Soipan Tuya (woman rep) and various Jubilee aspirants including Lydia Ntimama, the daughter of former minister William Ntimama, were with him.

He faulted the Opposition for constantly criticising the government. “Our competitors have been criticising our development projects and yet they have nothing to show in terms of development for the years they served in previous governments,” Mr Ruto said.