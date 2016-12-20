He has also issued an adverse report on two counties: Kirinyaga and Kakamega.

Some 24 county governments have been unable to account for Sh140 billion that they received from the National Treasury. This could be a signal of either the book-keeping nightmare that the devolved governments find themselves in or outright diversion of taxpayers’ money.

As a result, Auditor-General Edward Ouko was unable to render any opinion on the 24 counties. He has also issued an adverse report on two counties — Kirinyaga and Kakamega. In auditing, an adverse report is a red flag issued when an auditor finds so many anomalies that he lacks confidence in the financial health of an institution. It is the worst report an institution can get.

The auditor is usually unable to offer an opinion when he encounters numerous errors and where information is not made available to him, making it difficult for him to finish the audit.

The information about the missing billions is published in the official government website.

Besides the missing billions, Mr Ouko could also not ascertain the whereabouts of assets worth Sh26 billion in the 24 counties, which also owe suppliers more than Sh5 billion.

It now appears that almost half of the counties simply hid the books from him or were caught with double allocation of funds, a clever way to scheme cash out of county coffers. As a result, Kenyans might never know the true state of the finances in their counties.

Despite these anomalies, the National Treasury intends to allocate Sh334.9 billion to counties in the next financial year.

Nairobi was last week in the news after Mr Ouko said Sh20 billion could not be accounted for due to similar problems.

In Vihiga, he said, the accuracy of Sh4 billion receipts “could not be confirmed” because the county used manual entries. The county could also not justify why it had opened 52 bank accounts.

In Nyeri, he found an anomaly in the statement of receipts and payments with an unexplained difference of Sh162 million. This made him doubt the Sh842 million listed as other receipts. Similarly, he found that Sh2.3 billion was not supported with relevant schedules or ledgers and, as such, was unable to ascertain whether this amount was used in a lawful manner.

In the same vein, transactions done through 12 bank accounts could not be confirmed since the county operates without basic books of account such as cash books. The county government did not post exchequer releases, grant receipts and own generated funds into Ifmis, the government’s financial management system.

In Murang’a, Mr Ouko has questioned the receipts figure of Sh5.2 billion after he spotted a variance between the amount with supporting documents.

Out of the 38 bank accounts maintained by the county, only the balances of 19 were disclosed in the financial statements. The county did not disclose a bank overdraft of Sh223 million and the Auditor-General further doubts the cash and cash equivalent of Sh259 million. He could also not determine the veracity of a Sh399 million project because the project information — including expenditure — was not provided. There was also a reported wastage of Sh3.5 million in silos.

In Uasin Gishu, he says, the accuracy of Sh546 million listed as overexpenditure and the accounting of Sh4.5 billion could not be confirmed after he found a variance of Sh15 million. He also discovered irregular procurement of vaccines, fuel, oil and lubricants and irregular loans to cooperative societies. The accuracy of bank balances amounting to Sh1 billion could not be confirmed because the cash book was not updated.

Turkana County was unable to account for assets worth Sh6.1 billion and those taken over from the county council. The county had also made irregular payments amounting to Sh60 million to cooperatives without clarity on how the funds were used. There were also unsupported development grants amounting to Sh1 billion.

In Trans Nzoia, a loan transfer of Sh219 million and made to members as mortgage and car loans had not been incorporated in the county’s financial statements. Also there was a variance between figures entered in Ifmis budget execution and the Auditor-General could not ascertain the usage of Sh4.7 billion, among other anomalies.

Tana River had various inaccuracies in its financial statements. As a result, the Auditor-General could not vouch for the accuracy of its Sh1.3 billion records. There was also incompleteness in expenditure of Sh104 million, while the propriety of foreign travel and allowances of Sh13.5 million could not be confirmed. Also the accuracy of bank balances amounting to Sh496 million could not be confirmed.

In Taita-Taveta, the Auditor-General reports, there was a Sh1 billion difference between opening balance for year 2013/2014 and the audited financial statements of 2014/2015. There was also a variance between the Ifmis figures and financial statements of Sh181 million. While the county indicated it received Sh2.8 billion from the Exchequer, there is a difference of Sh653 million, considering that the Controller of Budget says the county received Sh3.5 billion. As a result, the accuracy of the Sh2.8 billion could not be confirmed. The Auditor-General could also not confirm Sh21 million social security payments, Sh8 million listed as other payments and Sh73 million said to have been received from sub-county hospitals.

In Samburu, he has questioned receipt balances. He was unable to determine how much the county received from the Exchequer. The county was supposed to receive Sh3.1 billion but the bank balance indicates Sh2.7 billion. Also, the balance of financial assets of Sh387 million could not be confirmed.

In Nandi, the county could not verify the whereabouts of Sh1.6 billion fixed assets from the defunct local authorities. His report also raises questions about a variation of Sh21 million for the construction of a governor’s office, variation of Sh23 million for a stadium, abandoned works of Sh118 million and a Sh23 million expenditure which could not be confirmed, for the building of ablution blocks, payments of Sh17 million for non-existent tarmacking and incomplete Sh55 million road. Validity of a bank balance of Sh417 million, expenditure of Sh836 million on development projects were questioned.

Mombasa figures had discrepancies of Sh8.4 billion between figures in the Ifmis and those in the financial statements. There were also unsupported bank balances of Sh30 million, with missing bank reconciliation statements. Also, 10 accounts of the defunct Municipal Council of Mombasa are still operational, in breach of the law. Mr Ouko also found unpresented cheques worth Sh839 million and there is no evidence that they were reversed in the cash books. This raised queries on the validity of the Sh299 million bank balance, among other anomalies.

In Machakos, he could not properly audit how Sh7 billion was used due to lack of proper book keeping. The county also lacked supporting documents to confirm that Sh100 million was withheld by the National Treasury.

There were no records and returns on revenue from county hospitals and the only money listed in the Sh151 million revenue is a Sh95 million grant from the World Health Organisation. This is also listed in foreign grants — an indicator of double counting.

There is no documentation for the Sh53 million collected from liquor licences. The accuracy of receipts amounting to Sh7.5 billion could also not be verified. There was no confirmation of 36 bank accounts as no cash books were provided. Machakos has a rising pending bill of Sh2.7 billion after incurring expenditure over and above its budget. It also does not keep a pending bills register.

“The county has weak control systems and poor record keeping,” says Mr Ouko in his report. “Its systems cannot produce credible and reliable transactions of the county.”

Records from Lamu County indicate a discrepancy of Sh3.4 billion between the expenditure figures posted on Ifmis and those in the financial statements and another variance of Sh59 million for recurrent expenditure. This cannot be explained and the Auditor-General was unable to make sense about the Sh5.2 billion given to the county. Some two bank accounts with Sh35 million had also not been included in the county’s financial statement.

It was also not possible to determine how much revenue was collected in the county and how much was banked because the county was using a manual system, which is susceptible to fraud.

The county employs casuals as revenue collectors. The same staff keep the record of their collection.

In Kwale, the auditor queries the total financial assets of Sh1.2 billion due to unexplained discrepancies. The county could not table documents on why it paid Sh45 million as special salaries to staff, among other questions. He also doubts the accuracy of pending bills worth Sh1.6 billion and Sh25 million for scholarships abroad. The county also failed to account for the Sh1.6 billion earmarked for development.

Kisumu was accused of understating the revenue it collected and did not provide bank balance confirmation certificates and reconciliations for the 47 hospitals. Thus the validity of a Sh1 billion bank balance could not be confirmed. An outstanding imprest of Sh1 billion could not be confirmed either since the imprest warrant was not available.

In the statement of total receipts, the auditor was unable to determine how the figure of Sh6.2 billion was arrived at because the cash book indicates a transfer of Sh5.2 billion from the Treasury while the bank statement indicates Sh5.6 billion, resulting in a variance of Sh409 million. There are also no supporting records on the payment of Sh3.1 billion as compensation of employees and Sh1.3 billion on the acquisition of assets among other queries.

The Auditor-General also found inaccuracies in the Kisii County books amounting to Sh7.2 billion. The expenditure reported in Ifmis was different from that in the financial statements. There is a further Sh88 million inaccuracy in the appropriations. The county has 28 bank accounts with balances totalling Sh75 million. But it could not provide cash books and bank reconciliation for audit.

Other counties facing similar queries were Kericho, Kajiado, Homa Bay, Kilifi and Bomet.

For Kericho, the accuracy of a bank balance of Sh534 million was questioned, together with the validity of Sh2.2 billion listed as compensation of employees.