Kalonzo's ultimatum to allies on State House race

Wiper Democratic Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday led party bigwigs in warning their Cord partner, ODM, against threats to abandon the coalition ahead of the 2017 election.

Addressing a rally at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa, party chairman David Musila warned the ODM leaders against thinking that they are more popular and bigger compared to the other two coalition partners, Wiper and Ford-Kenya.

The warning comes just a day after ODM leaders appeared to suggest that the party should pick Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho as his running mate for the 2017 presidential election.

The Wiper chairman also gave Cord an ultimatum to name its presidential candidate before Christmas Day.

“In the last few weeks, we have been getting worried about the goings-on in ODM and our partner’s pronouncements. We are warning them against their threats to go it alone by telling them that we achieved this coalition through great sacrifice,” Mr Musila told supporters at Tononoka.

“We value and want to keep the unity but as chairman of Wiper, I am telling them to stop the chest-thumping and bragging. We want to tell them that we also have other options if they think that they are the majority. We have other ways that we can follow.”

Mr Musyoka also cautioned against loose talk.

“Let’s watch our limits not to endanger Kenyans’ lives. Kenyans have great faith in the Cord coalition and so, let us be careful (about what we say),” the former Vice-President said.

This was an apparent reference to remarks made by Mr Odinga that he would mobilise some Kenyans to carry rungus, spears and arrows and march to Nairobi to evict electoral commissioners from office.

Mr Odinga later on Saturday said this was not meant to incite violence and that the weapons are ceremonial.

GENDER BALANCE

Mr Musyoka said that much as he values the unity in Cord, he had sacrificed the most among the three Cord leaders and therefore, he should be its presidential candidate.

“I sacrificed for Mwai Kibaki, sacrificed for Raila Odinga and sacrificed for this nation. Who else can I sacrifice for? I must be a level higher than I am now after 2017,” he said.

“This is my condition; that I must be in government where my job will be uniting Kenyans because I am a man of peace.”

He said he has no quarrel with anyone and was ready to accommodate everybody in his government, promising that he had the solution to the country’s problems.

“I am telling my colleagues that we cannot afford to give the Jubilee government one extra day in office after the 2017 election,” he said.

On unity in the Opposition coalition, Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar said: “It is not right for anyone to threaten the coalition. We must come to a round table to dialogue on the Cord flagbearer.”

Mr Omar is also the Wiper secretary-general. He read a five-point declaration which he called “The Tononoka Declaration 2016”.

Among other things, he said a Wiper government will have a 50-50 gender balance in appointments.