A scholar has challenged institutions of higher learning to be on the frontline in the fight against graft by revoking certificates of their alumni implicated in corruption.

Dr Benjamin Akenga said most people implicated in graft are well learned people and have been through universities.

“Most corrupt people especially those in the government are well learned and if their universities take the action to withdraw their certificates in case of involvement in a scandal, this will reduce the cases,” said Dr Akenga who is a medic and a lecturer at Egerton University.

He said if this measure is implemented it will aid in the fight against corruption because people will fear losing their certificates as it would render them jobless.

Dr Akenga blamed the advancement in technology for aiding easy theft of public funds without being noticed.

“Before the emergence of technology, people didn’t know how to go about such theft as most records were manual and therefore difficult to tamper with,” said Dr Akenga.