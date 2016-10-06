By MANASE OTSIALO

Survivors of Thursday's Mandera terrorist attack told of their ordeal in the hands of Al-Shabaab who raided their homes in the wee hours of the morning.

Mr George Mvunyi — who hails from Vihiga County — said he escaped by hiding in the ceiling of his room.

“At about 2 am, we were attacked and I heard a loud explosion at the main entrance followed by gunshots as those shooting walked into the small compound,” said Mr Mvunyi, who is nursing his injuries at the Mandera County Referral Hospital.

When he heard the gunshots, he and his roommates climbed into the ceiling from where they could hear the attackers struggling to open the door to their abode.

“Those who walked in were three but fully covered,” he recalled. “We could not see their faces. They had bullet belts around them.”

Mr Mvunyi, a mason, moved to Mandera in May in search of greener pastures.

“Most of us in the residential building were from other parts of the country except one Somali guy who lives alone in the compound,” he said.

According to him, he would have been killed were it not for the Kenya Police Reservists (KPRs) who responded soon after the attack.

“The KPRs arrived at the scene almost immediately but their guns were less powerful compared to those of the attackers,” he said and asked the government to give the reservists better weapons.

Another survivor, Mr David Kimani, said he hid in a space above the door to his house.

The split-second decision said his life. His roommates were not so lucky.

“After the explosion at the gate I could not run out because our room is the first from the main entrance,” said Mr Kimani from Nyeri.

“I saw two armed men walk past me and shoot dead my roommates. I only came down after hearing people who identified themselves as KPRs on a rescue mission talking.”

CALCULATED ASSAULT

A mechanic who lives in the same plot but who spoke on condition of anonymity said he survived by hiding on the roof of a toilet, something he has been doing everyday.

“I spend the night on that concrete slab over the toilet for security reasons,” he said.

According to him, he even keeps a ladder, just in case the need to get over the fence arises.

Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia said there were 19 people in the plot on the night of the attack. Of these, six died.

Among those killed were a teacher, an NGO worker, a barber, a quarry worker and a labourer.

Mr Shisia described the attack as unfortunate, saying the area had enjoyed relative security in recent months.

“At around 2.45 in the morning, the first explosion was heard at Rams Telecommunications Shop,” he said.

“The response by security officers manning the section was swift and saved more lives.”

According to him, the first explosion was meant to divert the attention of security agents.

He said preliminary investigations indicated the attack was well co-ordinated because the terrorists had divided themselves into two groups.

Only three attackers entered the residential building, killing six people. Their accomplices kept vigil outside.

When security agents responded, the attackers fled on foot.

According to Mr Shisia, the attack as an isolated incident as security has been beefed up in the town.

“Our security teams have been working day and night but it takes a second for the attacks to happen,” he said. “But we are keeping our eyes open.”

He said the need for non-locals not to live in one place still stands. This way, he said, they will not be specifically singled out for attacks.

“We want non-locals to spread the risk in the sense that they don’t reside in the same plot in large numbers as it provides an opportunity for easy attacks,” he said.

The scene of attack is less than a kilometre from the Kenya/Somalia border.

It is also not far from Bulahawa town in Somalia. Mr Shisia said the attackers were yet to cross into Somalia.

“Our officers have sealed off the border and as we speak. The attackers have not entered Somalia. We are searching for them within Mandera,” he said.